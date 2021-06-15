Miss Blue & Gold Jun 15, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Brittney PortesHometown: ParamusSchool: Marist CollegeSocial Impact Initiative: Grow A Garden, Grow YourselfTalent: Flute 0 comments Tags Marist College Hometown Name Brittney Portes School Talent Gold Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story PHOTOS 2021 Miss New Jersey competitors 28 min ago The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE