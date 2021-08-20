Minor coastal flooding stage will be likely

Move your cars if you live in a flood-prone area, be prepared for road closures and don't drive through the salty flood waters during the weekend.

One to two feet of storm surge, water above normally dry ground, will be likely with Henri over the weekend. In conjunction with the full sturgeon moon on Sunday, and the higher astronomical tides that come with that, coastal flooding will be likely at the shore during the Saturday night and Sunday night high tides.

At this time, expect widespread minor flood stage around the evening high tides.

Despite Henri churning up the waters and the full moon, coastal flooding could be worse. Fortunately, the duration of onshore winds will be 12 to 24 hours, not enough time to push much water ashore. In fact, winds will be offshore for most of Sunday, despite the storm being closest to the region.

