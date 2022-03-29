 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILLVILLE

Coach: Corrine Etter-Veight (second season)

2021 record: 9-6

Outlook: The Thunderbolts are in the midst of a rebuilding year, Etter-Veight said. But they have a promising group of freshmen, and are an aggressive team with a bright future. Senior midfielder Olivia Giordano and junior attacker Melania Tomlin, both Press honorable mentions in 2021, return to lead the team. Giordano had 37 goals last season. Seniors Karli Jones (senior) and Madison Woodman (defender) and junior defender Julia Thompson also look to make an impact for Millville.

"We are looking forward to growing as a team and having a successful season," Etter-Veight said.

