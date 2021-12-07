 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MILLVILLE
0 comments

MILLVILLE

Coach: Anthony Ganci

2021 record: 0-3

What to watch: Key swimmers for the Thunderbolts include Hailey Schlegel, Reese Sheppard, Lily Mahabir and Cali Sloan. Gabbi Dimapilis is a good freshman.

“This year I think we’ll be pretty competitive,” Ganci said. “Our top eight are strong, and we have a lot of freshmen out who will get better. The kids are working hard and excited to compete.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News