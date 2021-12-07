Coach: Anthony Ganci
2021 record: 0-3
What to watch: Key swimmers for the Thunderbolts include Hailey Schlegel, Reese Sheppard, Lily Mahabir and Cali Sloan. Gabbi Dimapilis is a good freshman.
“This year I think we’ll be pretty competitive,” Ganci said. “Our top eight are strong, and we have a lot of freshmen out who will get better. The kids are working hard and excited to compete.”
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.