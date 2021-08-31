What to watch: Olivia Giordano, a senior forward who broke the program's career goal record last season, and sophomore defender Cali Sloan, both first-team Press All-stars, return to once again lead an experienced team. Fourteen players in total return, Jayme Sooy, Julianna Giordano and Mary Greco. Aaniyah Street, who missed most of last season with an injury, is expected to be one of the top players in the CAL, Sloan said. The Thunderbolts have high expectations for 2021.