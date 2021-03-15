 Skip to main content
MILLVILLE
MILLVILLE

Coach: Jason Bilinksi (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 11-13

Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated several wrestlers in 2020 and have a very young team. Returnees include Anthony Romero (132), who was third in the district last year as a freshman. Jayden Wright (285) was also third in districts a year ago. Edison Andino is back after a good freshman season. Michael Rios (138) is a key senior. Freshman Mason Williams should have a good year.

“We’re pretty young and inexperienced, but we’re looking to compete, and we’re happy to have a season,” Bilinski said. “We’ll try to be competitive in all our duals.”

