Coach: Jason Bilinksi (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 11-13
Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated several wrestlers in 2020 and have a very young team. Returnees include Anthony Romero (132), who was third in the district last year as a freshman. Jayden Wright (285) was also third in districts a year ago. Edison Andino is back after a good freshman season. Michael Rios (138) is a key senior. Freshman Mason Williams should have a good year.
“We’re pretty young and inexperienced, but we’re looking to compete, and we’re happy to have a season,” Bilinski said. “We’ll try to be competitive in all our duals.”
