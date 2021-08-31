What to watch: The Thunderbolts are young in the back, but Varga said they roster one of the deepest teams in his tenure with the program and will be contenders. That includes seniors midfielders Jacob Lewis (also plays center back) and Blake Gifford, junior forward Jeremiah Nunez and sophomores Matt Sooy (goalkeeper) and Spencer Hickman-Hakola (center back). Juniors Griffon Dash, Owen Gilson, Joe Reed, Shaun McCarthy and Regan Brunetta and sophomore Gavin Miller will also make an impact.