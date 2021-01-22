 Skip to main content
Millville
Millville

MILLVILLE

Coach: Mike Jones

Last season’s record: 11-16

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Zameir Bryant, 6-2, Sr., F; Calem Bowman, 6-2, Jr., F; Jabbar Barriento, 6-0, So., G; Zyahir Pickett, 6-0, So., G; Jaden Merrill, 6-4, So., F; Nick Buonadonna, 5-11, Sr., G; Khalon Foster, 5-11, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts are inexperienced and young, but Jones said the team is excited for the opportunity to compete this season. Millville’s strength this season is its depth.

