Millville

Coach: Brooke Ewan-Dixon

Last season’s record: 13-4

2022 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Thunderbolts will rely on a strong offense. Sophomore outfielder Brooke Joslin batted .521 with 21 stolen bases as a freshman. Senior catcher Olivia Stetler led the team with 22 RBIs. Senior infielder Emily Felice scored 25 runs and had 18 RBIs.

