Coach: Mike LaTorre
Last season’s record: 19-7
2022023 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return four starters. Millville will look to use its speed to create turnovers and score in transition. Junior forward Khalon Foster averaged 11.6 points last season. Senior guard Jabbar Barriento is a four-year varsity player and a good shooter. Jaden Merrill, a 6-5 center, averaged 9.8 points and 9.6 rebounds last season. The Thunderbolts will get a boost when 6-2 senior forward Zyahir Pickett, a transfer from Salem, becomes eligible.