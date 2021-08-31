 Skip to main content
MILLVILLE
MILLVILLE

Coach: Tom DeCou

2020 record: 9-4

What to watch: The Thunderbolts should stay a winner with Emily Bishop and Arielis Martinez, last year's No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, both returning. Cheyanna Snyder could be at the No. 3 spot. There are several doubles candidates, including Chloe Martinez (Arielis' sister), LaTonya Johnson, Kassidy McLoon, Brianna Miller and Sarah Armington.

"We're excited about the upcoming season," DeCou said. "We had an abbreviated season last year due to COVID, and the girls are excited for a full season. We have a lot with varsity experience. It's a tough schedule. There's a lot of teams that we didn't see last year."

