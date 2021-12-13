Coach: Jason Bilinski (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 6-1
Outlook: The Thunderbolts are coming off a strong season, and look to fibuilding off that success this winter. Senior Jaydan Wright (285) and junior Anthony Romero (132), both region qualifiers last season, return to lead Millville's balance attack. The team also features seniors Marco Bassetti (138) and Carson Ruocco (144) and sophomore Mason Williams (126).
"We are a young team with a strong group of seniors leading us," Bilinski said. "We look forward to being competitive in the CAL Conference."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen