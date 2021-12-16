Millville
Coach: Humberto Ayala
Last season’s record: 7-6
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Julianna Wilson, Sr., G; San’aa Doss, Sr., G; Dah’Janae Williams, Sr., G/F; Aaniyah Street, Sr., G; Gabi Micheaux, Sr., G; Brooke Joslin, So., G/F; Camyre Allen, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return some experienced players. Doss and Joslin both averaged a little more than five points per game last season and are the top two returning scorers.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
