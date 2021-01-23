 Skip to main content
Millville
Coach: Humberto Ayala

Last season’s record: 6-19

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Sha’Najah Williams, 5-4, Sr., G; Rianna Talley, 5-9, Sr., G; Zahra Abiodun, Sr., F; Sa’Naa Doss, 5-9, Jr., G; Julianna Wilson, 5-3, Jr., G; DahJanae Williams, Jr. G; Brooke Joslin, Fr., G.

Outlook: Sha’Najah Williams averaged 8.63 points as a junior and will look to again lead the Thunderbolts this season. Talley averaged 4.14 points for a team that only lost a handful of seniors. Millville aims to be competitive in each game.

