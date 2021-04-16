 Skip to main content
Millville
Millville

Coach: Dan Fimiani

2019 record: 14-7

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Fimiani takes over the program. Senior infielder Blake Ramos will wear Mike Trout’s No. 1 jersey. Senior outfielder/pitcher/first baseman Logan Musey gained some experience as a sophomore. The Thunderbolts are strong behind the plate with junior catchers John Weatherby and Gavin Shapiro.

