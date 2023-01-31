 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville Woman's Club hosts MLK Day of Service event

MILLVILLE — The Millville Woman’s Club hosted a Martin Luther King National Day of Service event on Jan. 16 inside the clubhouse in Millville.

The event, promoted by the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs and General Federation of Woman’s Clubs, involved clubs in the New Jersey southern district joining together to prepare food donations.

Club members donated cans of tuna, chicken and vegetables, packages of fruit cups, oatmeal cups, granola bars, beans, rice and more, which they then packed into bags for donating to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The meals were then distributed by Gateway Community Action Partnership.

