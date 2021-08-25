Millville vs. Union
5 p.m. Saturday
Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Thundberbolts feature quarterback Nate Robbins, who threw for 1,030 yards and 12 TDs last sseason. Running back LeQuint Allen is a Syracuse University recruit. Union is a traditional North Jersey power. Davison Igbinosun, a 6-3, 185-pound defensive back, is a Rutgers recruit and one of the state's top players.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today