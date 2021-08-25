Millville vs. Union

Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Thundberbolts feature quarterback Nate Robbins, who threw for 1,030 yards and 12 TDs last sseason. Running back LeQuint Allen is a Syracuse University recruit. Union is a traditional North Jersey power. Davison Igbinosun, a 6-3, 185-pound defensive back, is a Rutgers recruit and one of the state's top players.