Millville vs. Union
5 p.m. Saturday

Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Thundberbolts feature quarterback Nate Robbins, who threw for 1,030 yards and 12 TDs last sseason. Running back LeQuint Allen is a Syracuse University recruit. Union is a traditional North Jersey power. Davison Igbinosun, a 6-3, 185-pound defensive back, is a Rutgers recruit and one of the state's top players.

Breaking News