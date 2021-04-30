 Skip to main content
Millville softball 20, Cape May Tech 5
Millville softball 20, Cape May Tech 5

Olivia Stetler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Millville. Emily Felice was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Millville improved to 4-0

Millville 870 14 – 20

Cape May Tech 000 23- 5

