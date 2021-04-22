 Skip to main content
Millville softball 14, Mainland 13
Millville softball 14, Mainland 13

Emily Felice knocked in four runs and Kylie Jaquet was 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the winning Thunderbolts.

Ava Kinkler was 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Mainland and Bella Canesi was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Millville 230 251 0 – 14 15 6

Mainland Regional 310 530 1 – 13 15 3

