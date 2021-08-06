Millville should contend for South Jersey title.

Two years ago, quarterback Nate Robbins and running back/linebacker LeQuint Allen started as sophomores for the Millville High School football team in the season opener against state power St. Peter’s Prep.
Millville lost 48-0.
Now, Robbins and Allen are bigger, stronger and poised to use the growing pains of that night and the previous two seasons to lead a Millville team that should contend for sectional Group IV title and be one of South Jersey’s best.
“Our expectations are the same every year,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “We want to go out and win a championship. We have a lot of work to do, but we have some solid pieces to work with. It’s either championship or bust for this group of kids.”
The Thunderbolts feature talent and depth at just about each position but have just eight seniors on the roster. Millville returns nine starters on both offense and defense.
“The beauty of this team is we have a lot of depth,” Thomas said, “but we’re extremely young.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound Allen has committed to Syracuse University and is one of South Jersey’s most versatile players. He rushed for 471 yards and 11 touchdowns and also caught 23 passes for 251 yards last season.
“He’s looking to take more of a leadership role this year,” Thomas said. “He’s looking to guide us to the promise land basically.”
In addition to the backfield, Allen could line up at wide receiver either out wide or in the slot.
“We want to highlight his gifts against opposing defenses,” Thomas said. “Everywhere he lines up teams need to know he’s a dude.”
Robbins threw for 1,031 yards and 11 TDs last season.
“His reads, his keys are really sharp,” Thomas said. “This is his third year. He’ll take more a leadership role. I just think he’s going to do phenomenal.”
Teams just can’t focus on Allen and Robbins, however. Millville has plenty of other talent at the skill positions. Freshman running back Lotzier Brooks is already attracting the attention of NCAA Division I coaches and will make an immediate impact.
Wide receiver Calem Bowman averaged nearly 15 yards per catch last season. Temple, Boston College and West Virginia are among the colleges to offer sophomore wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile a scholarship.
Jayden Wright, George Gonzalez, Achan Harris and Tyheim Mitchell return on the offensive line.
Wright and 6-4, 240-pound senior Elijah Edwards lead the defensive line. Keyan German and Solomon Kent return at linebacker.
“The strength of our defense will our front seven,” Thomas said. “The speed, guys knowing what to do having another year under their belt.”
Thomas said the Thunderbolts’ success this season depends in part on how much they sacrifice for each other. Millville’s skill players are among the state’s best but because the Thunderbolts have so much depth, they might not match the statistics of players on rival teams.
“We need to understand that this is about being unified,” Thomas said. “Honestly speaking, there’s not enough balls to go around for all the guys we have. We have to really focus and be mature.”
Millville
Coach: Dennis Thomas
League/group: West Jersey Football League American Division/South Jersey Group IV
Last season’s record: 4-4
2021 prediction: Favorite – Thunderbolts will test themselves against a schedule that includes traditional powers Union, Shawnee and Williamstown.
Key players: Ta’Ron Haile, So., WR/DB, 6-0, 170; Ti-yon Cephas, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 140; LeQuint Allen, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 190; Nate Robbins, Sr., QB, 5-11, 180; Calem Bowman, Sr., WR/LB, 6-2, 180; Jayden Wright, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 275; Elijah Edwards, Sr., DL, 6-4, 240; Kevin Wright, So., DL, 6-1, 230; Lotzier Brooks, Fr., RB, 5-10, 170; Keyan German, Jr., LB, 5-10, 250; Solomon Kent, Jr., LB, 6-0, 180; Thomas Smith, Jr., WR, 5-10, 150; Bricere Hunter, So., RB, 5-11, 170; Naeem Sharp, So., WR, 5-9, 160; Jacob Zamot, So., QB, 5-11, 170.
