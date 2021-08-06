Millville should contend for South Jersey title.

Two years ago, quarterback Nate Robbins and running back/linebacker LeQuint Allen started as sophomores for the Millville High School football team in the season opener against state power St. Peter’s Prep.

Millville lost 48-0.

Now, Robbins and Allen are bigger, stronger and poised to use the growing pains of that night and the previous two seasons to lead a Millville team that should contend for sectional Group IV title and be one of South Jersey’s best.

“Our expectations are the same every year,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “We want to go out and win a championship. We have a lot of work to do, but we have some solid pieces to work with. It’s either championship or bust for this group of kids.”

The Thunderbolts feature talent and depth at just about each position but have just eight seniors on the roster. Millville returns nine starters on both offense and defense.

“The beauty of this team is we have a lot of depth,” Thomas said, “but we’re extremely young.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Allen has committed to Syracuse University and is one of South Jersey’s most versatile players. He rushed for 471 yards and 11 touchdowns and also caught 23 passes for 251 yards last season.