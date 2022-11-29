 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY EVENT

Millville’s Levoy Theatre International Jewish Film Festival begins

MILLVILLE — Three highly-acclaimed award-winning films on diverse themes will screen as part of the 2022 International Jewish Film Festival at the Levoy Theatre. An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The festival runs three consecutive Wednesdays (“The Last Suit,” Nov. 30; “May Name is Sara,” Dec. 7; “Our (Almost Completely True) Story,” Dec. 14) with screenings at 7 p.m. An additional matinee for school groups will be held on Dec. 7.

Funding for the festival has been made possible in part by New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders through the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission.

Tickets are $10 for adults for one film, $16 for any two films, and $18 for all three. Admission is free to students with student ID. Tickets are available through the Jewish Federation at 856-696-4445 or may be purchased the night of each film at the theater.

For more information on this year’s film festival, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please call Jewish Federation or email nechama@jewishcumberland.org.

