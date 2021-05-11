Millville remains undefeated, beats Mainland: Roundup

Bailey Dickenson and Morgan Harrell-Alvarez each singled for Vineland (6-7).

Atlantic Christian 26, Kings Christian 5

Atlantic Christian scored 11 runs in the fifth and six in the sixth. For Atlantic Christian (6-0), Sydney Pearson went 4 for 4 with a triple and a grand slam. Chloe Vogel went 3 for 3 with a double. Evangelina Kim went 4 for 4 with a double. Shelby Einwechter struck out five.

From Sunday

St. Joseph wins tourney

St. Joseph beat Deptford 10-0 in the Spartan Softball Showdown Tournament semifinals at Deptford High School. The undefeated Wildcats then beat Washington Township 8-1 in the championship to take home the title.

St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, improved to 17-0.

Makayla Veneziale was the winning pitcher in both games, combining for 15 strikeouts.

In the first game, Davianna Jimenez went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and had two RBIs. Jenna Calchi hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

In the championship game, Atira Myrie hit a three-run homer. Brianna Bailey went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and a homer.