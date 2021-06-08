Millville grad 'humbled' to have coached with Krzyzewski

The first thing Mike Krzyzewski did was hand Bob Hutchings a basketball rule book.
“I still have it,” the Bridgeton resident said in a recent interview.
Back in 1975, before Duke University, the 12 Final Four appearances and five national championships, Krzyzewski was an unproven first-year men’s basketball coach at Army.
Bob Hutchings, a 1969 Millville High School graduate and current Stockton University men’s assistant, was right there alongside Coach K.
Hutchings, 70, was an assistant on Krzyzewski’s first two teams at Army. The Black Knights finished 11-14 in 1975-76 and 20-8 in 1976-77.
“He was very confident in his abilities,” Hutchings said. “He was ready to go. You got that. We were all young and impressionable, so we had better be ready too.”
Krzyzewski recently announced that he will retire as Duke coach at the end of the 2021-22 season.
“It was just a matter of time,” Hutchings said. “What people don’t understand is that level of coaching and commitment is unbelievable.”
Hutchings’ time at Army is just part of his long storied basketball career.
He grew up in Millville, working on his technique by shooting tennis balls into empty Hawaiian Punch cans. He graduated from Millville High School in 1969, where as a junior point guard nicknamed “Hondo” he co-captained a team that won 26 games and the South Jersey Group IV championship.
From there, he played at Wheeling University in West Virginia, scoring more than 1,000 points in four seasons.
Hutchings played professionally in Holland and then enlisted in the Army. He ended up being stationed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Hutchings worked in the school’s athletic department and played basketball and other sports. That’s how he met Krzyzewski.
“He was very direct, very to the point,” Hutchings said. “We had two coaches meetings every day, played ball every day. He’s organized. He’s honest. He’s disciplined. He looks you in the eye when he talks to you.”
Krzyzewski gave Hutchings and his assistants a rule book because he wanted them to know every aspect of the game. Krzyzewski involved his assistant in the game plan and asked for their input at halftime.
It’s no surprise that Krzyzewski was demanding. He took nothing for granted. Krzyzewski once had Hutchings and another assistant drive nearly 300 miles from West Point, New York, to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to scout University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a Division III school Army was about to play. The trip was worth it. Army won the matchup between the two schools by a point.
“We drove all night and came back the next day,” Hutchings said. “That’s the kind of commitment he expected from us.”
After his two years at Army, Hutchings left Army to be an assistant for the Saudi Arabian national team. He returned to South Jersey in the 1980s, coaching the Bridgeton boys from 1981-87. He went 91-57 and won the Cape-Atlantic League championship in 1987. Hutchings also was the head men’s coach at Cumberland County College from 1999-2004 and has been a long-time Stockton assistant.
Krzyzewski left Army after the 1979-80 season to take over at Duke. He has won a Division I record 1,170 games.
Hutchings worked Krzyzewski’s summer camp at Duke from 1981 through 2019. The camp wasn’t held in 2020 or this year because of the pandemic.
“When I’d go down to Duke every summer, it’s great to see him,” Hutchings said. “If you get 10 minutes with him, it’s like an hour. We don’t have to talk much. I know we have a really great friendship, and I’m very lucky and humbled to have coached with him.”