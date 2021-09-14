Millville grad, Angels star Mike Trout one of 30 nominees for Roberto Clemente Award

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mile Trout is one of 30 nominees for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, the MLB announced Tuesday.
The award is baseball’s most prestigious individual honor.
The Roberto Clemente Award, given annually since 1971, recognizes an MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
The honor was initially called the Commissioner’s Award, but it was changed in 1973 to honor the of the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star. Clemente, a Pittsburgh Pirates legend, died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Each major league team nominates one player to be considered for the award.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected third baseman Alec Bohm, who has been with the team's Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, for almost a month.
In a news release about the nomination of Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, the Angels said, "Trout has gone above and beyond in his commitment to baseball fans both on and off the field. Trout and his wife, Jessica, began working with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in 2020, helping raise awareness after losing Jessica’s brother, Aaron Cox, three years ago."
The Trouts also worked with Tiny Turnip, an apparel company, to start the Your Game Isn’t Over Yet initiative. The design consists of a baseball and glove in the shape of the semicolon, a symbol for suicide prevention. The campaign seeks to empower those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
Trout works with other programs and organizations, including Orange County Health Care Agency for Suicide Prevention Month; Each Mind Matters, which provides support for programs on mental health; and Make-A-Wisk. Trout participates in the Play Ball Clinic at Angel Stadium for kids ages 8-12 and records messages to be played at this clinic, encouraging children to maintain a healthy well-lbeing.
Trout was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
The Alec Bohm Foundation, which Bohm started in 2019, helped renovate his local church in Omaha, Nebraska. After that, he supplied blankets and other necessities to orphaned children in Kampala, Uganda. Bohm helped supply clean water that led to a brand new well in in Bwindi, Uganda.
Locally, he makes himself available for volunteer opportunities and donates his time to Phillies Charities. His foundation regularly auctions off his game-used memorabilia to raise funds. The Alec Bohm Foundation also gives an annual grant to Wounded Warrior Project. He had a recent auction that benefited first responders in Wilmington, Delaware.
The 30 nominees will be honored before home games in the coming days. The winner will be selected by a panel that includes Clemente's children and MLB-affiliated networks, such as Fox Sports and TBS. Fans can also vote online until Oct. 3.
The 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day is Wednesday.
