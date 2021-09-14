Millville grad, Angels star Mike Trout one of 30 nominees for Roberto Clemente Award

The Trouts also worked with Tiny Turnip, an apparel company, to start the Your Game Isn’t Over Yet initiative. The design consists of a baseball and glove in the shape of the semicolon, a symbol for suicide prevention. The campaign seeks to empower those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

Trout works with other programs and organizations, including Orange County Health Care Agency for Suicide Prevention Month; Each Mind Matters, which provides support for programs on mental health; and Make-A-Wisk. Trout participates in the Play Ball Clinic at Angel Stadium for kids ages 8-12 and records messages to be played at this clinic, encouraging children to maintain a healthy well-lbeing.

Trout was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

The Alec Bohm Foundation, which Bohm started in 2019, helped renovate his local church in Omaha, Nebraska. After that, he supplied blankets and other necessities to orphaned children in Kampala, Uganda. Bohm helped supply clean water that led to a brand new well in in Bwindi, Uganda.