Millville girls 46, Bridgeton 31

Julianna Wilson led Millville with 17 points. Both teams are 1-1.
Bridgeton 0 13 4 14 – 31
Millville 17 5 16 8 – 46
BR-Wilks 2, Acevedo 4, Sydnor 10, Tanksley 11, Mosley 4
MV-Edwards 2, Joslin 10, Street 5, Allen 8, Williams 2, Wilson 17, Doss 2
