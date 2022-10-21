 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville Executive Airport recognized for recycling excellence

102122-pac-hom-recyclingphoto1.jpg

DRBA Environmental Health and Safety Manager Albert Fralinger III, center, and DRBA Environmental Health and Safety Specialist Jeff Foster, left, receive the NJDEP 2022 Outstanding Recycling Award from Ky Asral, NJDEP Bureau Chief for Sustainability at the 41st annual Recycling Symposium and Awards Luncheon held at the Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune.

NEW CASTLE, Del. — The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Millville Executive Airport was recently recognized for its recycling excellence by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers. The group was named a 2022 Rising Star at a special award ceremony held at the Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune. Albert Fralinger III, Environmental, Health and Safety Manager for the DRBA accepted the award on behalf of the bi-state agency.

Millville Executive Airport instituted facility-wide waste management and recycling changes to improve policies, practices, data management, site infrastructure, supplier relations, local and regional government outreach, customer support and employee environmental and recycling education and awareness. This has resulted in significantly more material being recycled by staff and on-site contractors. NJDEP’s goal with the program is to highlight the success of NJ agencies, businesses, individuals and others who go beyond the norm to advance recycling.

