Millville Executive Airport recognized for recycling excellence

NEW CASTLE, Del. — The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Millville Executive Airport was recently recognized for its recycling excellence by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers. The group was named a 2022 Rising Star at a special award ceremony held at the Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune. Albert Fralinger III, Environmental, Health and Safety Manager for the DRBA accepted the award on behalf of the bi-state agency.