Millville chosen to test state pilot program for addiction services

Child Trauma Response Initiative seeks to link children, families affected by opioid abuse to appropriate resources

Millville police
Press archives

TRENTON — Millville will serve as one of three New Jersey towns where the Murphy administration will launch a pilot program aimed at helping children and families affected by drug addiction, the state Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The program, officially "The Child Trauma Response Initiative," is being managed by the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (“NJ CARES”), within the Department of Law and Public Safety, in coordination with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Attorney General's Office said.

“I believe this initiative will have an incredibly positive impact in our community by connecting children and their families to services available,” said Millville Police Chief Jody Farabella in a statement. “The Millville Police Department is looking forward to having additional training to help interact with children that have been impacted by opioid-related incidents.”

The pilot is being paid for with $2 million of $16 million New Jersey acquired through a multistate lawsuit against global consulting firm McKinsey & Company that resolved an investigation into the company’s role in provoking opioid use through marketing techniques. In total, the settlement is valued at $573 million, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

Gov. Phil Murphy in March said New Jersey will use money gained through settlements with opioid manufacturers to help struggling addicts and families by bolstering addiction services throughout the state.

New Jersey previously attained $641 million through settlements with Johnson & Johnson and three other companies sued over their role in enabling opioid addiction.

Opioids were responsible for just over 3,000 deaths in New Jersey last year, or nearly eight deaths per day, Murphy said in March.

“Among those hardest hit by the addiction epidemic are the children who experience trauma as the result of a parent or caregiver’s substance misuse," Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement Monday. "Sadly, this suffering is often overlooked.

Platkin said the program's goal is to intercept trends in the opioid crisis by connecting children and families with resources following specific situations, including overdoses, arrests and domestic incidents involving drugs.

Through the pilot, police and community stakeholders in Millville, Asbury Park and Plainfield will be provided additional resources and tools to identify families and children affected by opioid addiction and help connect them with treatment providers and other necessary services, the Attorney General's Office said.

The Attorney General's Office said The Child Trauma Response Initiative is its newest endeavor to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and their communities, expanding police services to include crisis intervention and treatment support. 

“The program announced today will help ensure that community members most often in contact with families impacted by addiction – including law enforcement officers – are trained to recognize the signs of a family in crisis and know what programs and services are available to assist,” said Kelly Levy, acting director of NJ CARES. “We will continue to find innovative and impactful ways to use opioid settlement funds to bolster the resiliency of communities harmed by the unlawful conduct of drug manufacturers and others.”

Breaking News