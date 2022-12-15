Millville boys 48, Atlantic City 13

Khalon Foster and Donte Smith each scored 11 for Millville.
Atlantic City 2 5 2 4 - 13
Millville 16 17 11 4- 48
AC-Jones 2, Small 3, Turner 4, Rex 2, Finks 2
MV-Foster 11, Todd 2, Smith 11, Merrill 9, Doughty 5, Ford 10
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
