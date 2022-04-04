 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville baseball 12, Hammonton 2

Dominick Dookie went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the winning Thunderbolts. He also struck out three and did not allow an earned run in six innings to get the win. Wayne Hill was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, three RBIs and three stolen bases for Millville.

