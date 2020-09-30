Millville at Hammonton

Two of the state’s best running backs will be on the field. Hammonton features senior Jaiden Abrams, who led the Blue Devils to the Central Jersey Group IV title last season. Abrams has rushed for 3,460 career yards. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 6 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.

Meanwhile, Millville relies on junior LeQuint Allen, who is the cousin of former Millville standout and current Jacksonville Jaguards running back Ryquell Armstead. Allen rushed for 519 yards and six touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 193 yards last season. Syracuse, Temple, and Pittsburgh are among the colleges to offer him Division I football scholarships. The Thunderbolts were 5-6 last season.