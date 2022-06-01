 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville 9, Lenape 1

Connor Lacy and Devin Rodriguez each knocked in three runs as the No. 14 seed Millville upset third-seeded Lenape in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.

Wayne Hill went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for Millville. Lacy allowed five hits and two walks and struck out two in seven innings to get the complete-game.

Millville plays at sixth-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals.

