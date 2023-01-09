Millville 69, Hammonton 67

Khalon Foster scored 20 as the Thunderbolts won in triple overtime. Raquan Ford chipped in with 17 for Millville.
Kenny Smith scored a game-high 32 for Hammonton.
Millville improved to 7-2. Hammonton is 5-3.
Millville 16 12 10 7 9 5 10 - 69
Hammonton 10 10 12 13 9 5 8 - 67
MV-Rivera 4, Barriento 3, Foster 20, Todd 6, Smith 9, Merrill 10, Ford 17
HAM - Nicholson 2, Lowe 8, Edwards 2, Smith 32, Gillen 12, Johnson 11
