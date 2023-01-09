 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millville 69, Hammonton 67

  • 0

Khalon Foster scored 20 as the Thunderbolts won in triple overtime. Raquan Ford chipped in with 17 for Millville.

Kenny Smith scored a game-high 32 for Hammonton.

Millville improved to 7-2. Hammonton is 5-3.

Millville 16 12 10 7 9 5 10 - 69

Hammonton 10 10 12 13 9 5 8 - 67

MV-Rivera 4, Barriento 3, Foster 20, Todd 6, Smith 9, Merrill 10, Ford 17

HAM - Nicholson 2, Lowe 8, Edwards 2, Smith 32, Gillen 12, Johnson 11

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News