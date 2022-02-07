Millville 64, Pleasantville 42

Khalon Foster scored 14 for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 13-4.
Markhi Barnes led Pleasantville (1-10) with 16.
Millville 8 15 18 23 – 64
Pleasantville 7 18 6 11 – 42
MV-Rivera 2, Barriento 10, Foster 14, Todd 5, Bowman 5, Goyco 2, Doughty 3, Smith 6, Merrill 13, Ford 4
PV-Barns 16, Irizarry 2, Davenport 12, Ford 1, Valeus 3, Boyd 8
