Millville 62, Mainland Regional 0 - FINAL

The Thunderbolts scored with 8:51 left in the first to go up 6-0. Following a turnover, Lotzier Brooks caught a TD pass from Nate Robbins to make it 12-0. Robbins scored on a 40-yard run to kick off the scoring in a 27-point second quarter for the Thunderbolts, who led 39-0 at the half. Millville improved to 2-0, and Mainland fell to 1-1. No other information was available.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today