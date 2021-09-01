Millville 62, Mainland Regional 0 - FINAL

The Thunderbolts scored with 8:51 left in the first to go up 6-0. Following a turnover, Lotzier Brooks caught a TD pass from Nate Robbins to make it 12-0. Robbins scored on a 40-yard run to kick off the scoring in a 27-point second quarter for the Thunderbolts, who led 39-0 at the half. Millville improved to 2-0, and Mainland fell to 1-1. No other information was available.