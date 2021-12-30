 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville 56, Williamstown 43
0 comments

Millville 56, Williamstown 43

Jabbar Barriento and Jaden Merrill each scored 13 for the winning Thunderbolts, who improved to 3-1.

Millville 10 14 14 18 – 56

Williamstown 6 9 14 14 – 43

MV-Haile 2, Barriento 13, Foster 10, Bowman 11, Smith 5, Merrill 13, Ford 2

WT- Mazzamutto 14, Lanteigne 2, Hailey 14, Denton 10, Garthwait 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News