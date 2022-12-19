Millville 55, Cedar Creek 50

Jaden Merrill scored 15 for Millville, which improved to 3-0. Jeff Marano scored a game-high 16 for Cedar Creek.
Cedar Creek 10 19 11 10 - 50
Millville 14 6 19 16 - 55
CK-Manning 6, Pilgrim 1, Kurz 8, Hughes 4, Ciseck-Gaeckle 3, Ferriola-Brosh 12, Marano 16
MV-Rivera 3, Barriento 10, Foster 13, Smith 4, Merrill 15, Doughty 3, Ford 7
