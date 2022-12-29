 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville 54, Highland Regional 38

Khalon Foster led Millville 14 in this Marty Derer Holiday Classic game. Jabbar Barriento scored 11 point for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 4-1 and are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Millville 4 17 20 13 - 54

Highland Regional 11 5 11 11 - 38

MV-Rivera 4, Barriento 10, Foster 14, Todd 4, Smith 6, Merrill 4, Doughty 9, Ford 3

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
