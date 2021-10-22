Millville 51, Lenape 14 - FINAL

Nate Robbins threw three touchdown passes and ran for another for the Thunderbolts (6-1), the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11. Lequint Allen rushed for two scores and added a receiving TD.
Lenape fell to 2-6 following the WJFL American Division game.
The Thunderbolts jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 6 minutes, 27 seconds of the game. Allen scored on a 5-yard run and caught a 27-yard TD pass from Robbins. Robbins added an 80-yard TD pass to Lotzeir Brooks.
Robbins extended Millville's lead to 28-7 in the second with his third TD pass, a 58-yarder to Brooks. Allen's second TD run and Jayden Raynis' 34-yard field goal made it 38-7 at the half.
Brooks opened the third-quarter scoring with a 100-yard kick off return for a TD to make it 44-7. Robbins' 24-yard TD run capped the Millville scoring in the third.
Millville;21 17 6 7—51
Lenape;0 7 0 7—14
FIRST QUARTER
M—Allen 5 run (Raynis kick)
M—Allen 27 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)
M—Brooks 80 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)
SECOND QUARTER
L—Touchdown (kick)
M—Brooks 58 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)
M—Raynis 34 field goal
M—Allen 1 run (Raynis)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Brooks 100 kick return (kick failed)
M—Robbins 24 run (Raynis kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
L—Touchdown (kick)
Records—Millville 6-1, Lenape 2-6.
