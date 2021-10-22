Millville 51, Lenape 14 - FINAL

Nate Robbins threw three touchdown passes and ran for another for the Thunderbolts (6-1), the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11. Lequint Allen rushed for two scores and added a receiving TD.

Lenape fell to 2-6 following the WJFL American Division game.

The Thunderbolts jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 6 minutes, 27 seconds of the game. Allen scored on a 5-yard run and caught a 27-yard TD pass from Robbins. Robbins added an 80-yard TD pass to Lotzeir Brooks.

Robbins extended Millville's lead to 28-7 in the second with his third TD pass, a 58-yarder to Brooks. Allen's second TD run and Jayden Raynis' 34-yard field goal made it 38-7 at the half.

Brooks opened the third-quarter scoring with a 100-yard kick off return for a TD to make it 44-7. Robbins' 24-yard TD run capped the Millville scoring in the third.

Millville;21 17 6 7—51

Lenape;0 7 0 7—14

FIRST QUARTER

M—Allen 5 run (Raynis kick)

M—Allen 27 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

M—Brooks 80 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)