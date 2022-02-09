 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville 51, Bridgeton 49
0 Comments

Millville 51, Bridgeton 49

  • 0

Millville improved to 14-4 and gave its Cape-Atlantic League Tournament seeding a boost with the win.

Jabbar Barriento led the Thunderbolts with 17. Jaden Merrill added 14.

Bridgeton 15 14 8 12 – 49

Millville 13 7 16 15 – 51

BR-D. Mosley 6, Smith 11, Williams 6, R. Mosley 2, Bowman 14, Carper 10

MV-Barriento 17, Foster 4, Bowman 4, Doughty 1, Smith 9, Merrill 14, Ford 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News