Millville 51, Bridgeton 49

Millville improved to 14-4 and gave its Cape-Atlantic League Tournament seeding a boost with the win.
Jabbar Barriento led the Thunderbolts with 17. Jaden Merrill added 14.
Bridgeton 15 14 8 12 – 49
Millville 13 7 16 15 – 51
BR-D. Mosley 6, Smith 11, Williams 6, R. Mosley 2, Bowman 14, Carper 10
MV-Barriento 17, Foster 4, Bowman 4, Doughty 1, Smith 9, Merrill 14, Ford 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
