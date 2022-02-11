Millville 50, Vineland 49

Donte Smith’s acrobatic layup at the buzzer gave the Thunderbolts the win. Foster finished with 12. Khalon Foster chipped in with 12 for the Thunderbolts.
Yamere Diggs led Vineland with a game-high 21.
Millville 13 10 11 16 – 50
Vineland 11 10 14 14 – 49
MV-Barriento 6, Foster 12, Bowman 2, Smith 14, Merrill 9, Ford 7
VL-Hitchens 14, Clark 2, Carter 2, Diggs 21, Rowell 10
