Millville 50, Bridgeton 32

Khalon Foster scored 13 for Millville, which improved to 16-4.
Millville 9 13 18 10 – 50
Bridgeton 9 11 7 5 – 32
MV-Barriento 6, Foster 13, Todd 2, Bowman 2, Doughty 1, Smith 9, Merrill 11, Ford 6
BR-D. Mosley 7, Williams 4, Jones 7, Bowman 9, carper 3, Anderson 2
