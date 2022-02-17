Millville (5) vs. St. Joseph (4)
6 p.m. Friday at Buena Regional
Millville (16-4) has won six straight. This is the Thunderbolts fifth CAL Tournament appearance. Sophomore guard Khalon Foster averages 12.8 points. Junior forward Jaden Merrill, who averages 10.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, is a force inside. This is St. Joe’s eighth CAL Tournament appearance. The Wildcats (16-6) feature veterans guards Ja’son Prevard (16.1 points pre game) and Arnaldo Rodriguez (14.2 ppg).
