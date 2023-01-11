 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville 49, ACIT 47

Donte Smith scored 13 for Millville, which improved to 8-2.

Jayden Lopez scored 16 for ACIT (8-3).

ACIT 21 8 8 10 - 47

Millville 9 18 16 6 - 49

ACIT-Stroud 4, Hernandez 2, Quintana 2, Lopez 16, Davis-Roberts 14, Tucker 9

MV-Barriento 6, Foster 11, Smith 13, Merrill 11, Ford 8

