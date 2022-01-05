Millville 45, Buena Reg. 29

Khalon Foster scored nine for the Thunderbolts (4-1). Jabbar Barriento added seven points. Jaden Merrill and Ta'Ron Haile each scored five.Raquan Ford and Donte Smith (four each), Darian Handy (three), and Kevin Rivera, Victor Cunningham and Calem Bowman each scored two.
Millville led 18-15 at halftime, but out scored Buena 14-2 in the third quarter.
JJ Gonzalez scored a game-high 12 for the Chiefs (2-4). Samir Garrison added ix points. Dominic Caraballo (four), Kyle McKeon (three) and Michael Ernst and Jaden DelValle (two each) also scored for Buena.
