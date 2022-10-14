Millville 41, Ocean City 7 — FINAL

Naeem Sharp led the way for the Thunderbolts (5-2) with two rushing touchdowns. Thomas Smith scored on a 1-yard run. Smith then scored once again in the first when he brought an interception in for a touchdown to give the Thunderbolts a 21-0 lead. The Thunderbolts led 35-0 at halftime. The Raiders (2-5) scored late in the fourth quarter.
Millville;21,14,6,0 – 41
Ocean City ;0,0,0,7 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
M – Smith 1 run (Raynis kick good)
M – Smith interception return (Raynis kick good)
M – Sharp 3 run (Raynis kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
M – Sharp 62 run (Raynis kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
M – Zamot 37 pass to Brooks
FOURTH QUARTER
O – Touchdown (kick good)
