Millville 41, Ocean City 7 — FINAL

Naeem Sharp led the way for the Thunderbolts (5-2) with two rushing touchdowns. Thomas Smith scored on a 1-yard run. Smith then scored once again in the first when he brought an interception in for a touchdown to give the Thunderbolts a 21-0 lead. The Thunderbolts led 35-0 at halftime. The Raiders (2-5) scored late in the fourth quarter.

Millville;21,14,6,0 – 41

Ocean City ;0,0,0,7 – 7

FIRST QUARTER

M – Smith 1 run (Raynis kick good)

M – Smith interception return (Raynis kick good)

M – Sharp 3 run (Raynis kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

M – Sharp 62 run (Raynis kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

M – Zamot 37 pass to Brooks

FOURTH QUARTER

O – Touchdown (kick good)

