Millville 40, Williamstown 7

The No. 6 Thunderbolts improved to 5-1. Quarterback Nate Robbins completed 21 of 28 passes for 408 yards and four TD passes in the win.

Robbins and receiver Thomas Smith connected on a 10-yard score in the first. Lequint Allen then made it 13-0 with his 13-yard TD run.

Robbins threw his second TD of the game late in the first, finding Ta'ron Haile on a 74-yard score to make it 20-0. He added an 80-yard score to Lotzeir Brooks in the second and a 27-yarder to Calem Bowman in the third to make it 33-0.

Allen rushed 15 times for 166 yards and two TDs. Brooks caught four passes for 161 yards.

Millville;20 7 6 7—40

Williamstown;0 0 0 7 0—7

FIRST QUARTER

M—T. Smith 10 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

M—Allen 13 run (conversion failed)

M—Haile 74 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M—Brooks 80 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

THIRD QUARTER