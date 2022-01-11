Millville 35, ACIT 34

Jabbar Barriento score 11 to lead the winning Thunderbolts, who improved to 6-1.
Jayden Lopez scored 11 for ACIT, which dropped to 4-3.
Millville 6 13 2 14 – 35
ACIT14 7 8 5 – 34
MV-Haile 2, Rivera 1, Barriento 11, Foster 7, Bowman 4, Smith 2, Merrill 6
ACIT- Stroud 3, Owens 10, Lopez 11, Tucker 5, Quintana 2, Williams 3
