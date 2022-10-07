Millville (3-2) at Shawnee (3-3)
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — The 2015 death of Hamilton Township teenager Tiffany Valiante will be highlighted in the newest season of “Unsolved Mysteries,”…
CAMDEN — A pharmaceutical salesman involved in two South Jersey health care fraud schemes was sentenced Monday to 168 months in prison for his…
An Atlantic City High School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’…
VENTNOR — The Ventnor Plaza will get a much needed facelift during the offseason, as its new owner plans to add restaurants, new tenants, sola…
ATLANTIC CITY — It’s a good thing a bidder complained that someone else was given too much time to outbid him during the city’s Sept. 14 onlin…
OCEAN CITY — Seasonal beach tags could see a $10 increase under an ordinance set for introduction during the next City Council meeting, 7 p.m.…
Police in Bellmawr, Camden County, arrested an Egg Harbor City man after they say he struck a 9-year-old girl with his pickup truck as she cro…
The body of a Cape May Court House man was found near where he was last seen in Vineland, State Police said Saturday.
An Atlantic City High School social studies teacher arrested late last month is accused of having had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old stu…
ATLANTIC CITY — Facing health issues, country musician Alan Jackson is postponing his stop at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE