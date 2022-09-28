 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville (3-1) at Lenape (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Millville is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 877 yards and eight TDs. Senior linebacker Keyan German leads the defense with 16.5 tackles and a sack. Lenape has won two straight. Zyaire Fleming ran for 142 yards and five TDs in last Friday’s 34-0 win over Eastern.

