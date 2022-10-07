Millville 21, Shawnee 10 — FINAL

Thomas Smith scored a 2-yard TD in the first and a 1-yard TD in the second for Millville (4-2), which led 12-10 at halftime. Jacob Zamot threw a 24-yard TD pass to Lotzier Brooks early in the third. Jayden Raynis kicked a 30-yard field goal in the fourth. Shawnee fell to 3-4.
Millville;6 6 6 3—21
Shawnee;3 7 0 0—10
FIRST QUARTER
M—Smith 2 run (conversion failed)
S—Field goal
SECOND QUARTER
M—Smith 1 run (conversion failed)
S—Touchdown (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Brooks 24 pass from Zamot (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Raynis 30 field goal
Records—Millville 4-2, Shawnee 3-4
